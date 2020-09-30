Keppel Corporation looks at selling its yards

Describing its struggling yards division as a non-core asset, Singapore’s Keppel Corporation has suggested it could sell off its shipping facilities following a senior management meeting this week.

The conglomerate, one of the largest in the Southeast Asian republic, involved in real estate, infrastructure and asset management, will carry out a strategic review of its offshore and marine business amid what it conceded is still a “challenging” environment. Options on the table include scaling back its global operations, switching to a greater renewable energy focus, merging or selling the division.

A merger with fellow Singaporean shipyard group Sembawang has long been discussed as the country struggles to remain competitive in the shipyard sector amid lower cost options across Asia.