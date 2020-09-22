AsiaShipyards

Keppel Offshore & Marine seals pair of new contracts

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 22, 2020
Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine have clinched a pair of contracts worth a total of around S$200m ($146.9m) via Keppel AmFELS and Keppel Shipyard.

Keppel AmFELS in the US will be constructing a trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for Manson Construction, the first dredger to be built at Keppel AmFELS’ yard in Brownsville, Texas.

In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard is converting an LNG carrier to a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for FSRU Development, a joint venture between BW Gas and Invenergy, for use at the Port of Acajutla in El Salvador. The FSRU will be El Salvador’s first integrated LNG-to-power project.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M, commented: “We are pleased to receive orders from new and repeat customers even in a challenging market. It is testament to our track record and the value-add we provide in developing innovative and fit-for-purpose solutions that meet market demands.”

