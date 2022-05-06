Keppel Offshore & Marine secures $181m in FPSO contracts

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has bagged new deals worth around S$250m ($181m) for the integration of two floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs).

The first contract is between Keppel Shipyard and BW Offshore to carry out the integration work on a newbuild FPSO. This follows the letter of award announced last November. The deal will see Keppel Shipyard responsible for the installation and integration of about 43,000 tons of topside modules, deck equipment and the turret mooring system, as well as completion and commissioning support for BW Offshore. The FPSO hull should arrive in Singapore in mid-2023, with delivery set for the second half of 2024.

The second contract is with Netherlands-based floater specialist Single Buoy Moorings (SBM), as well as a joint-venture company between SBM and McDermott for the fabrication, installation, and integration of topside modules for an FPSO project. The yard will also support SBM with pre-commissioning and commissioning work. Work is expected to commence in the second half of 2022 ahead of the FPSO hull’s arrival in the yard in 2023, with delivery scheduled for the second half of 2024.