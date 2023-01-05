AsiaOffshoreRenewablesShipyards

Keppel scores $97m wind farm substation contract

January 5, 2023
Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a contract worth around $97m from an undisclosed renewable energy company to build an offshore wind substation.

The contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning for the complete substation with a capacity of 600 MW.

The substation, which will be Keppel’s sixth, will be delivered in 2025 and deployed in an offshore wind site in the Asia Pacific region.

Keppel has been bolstering its foothold across the offshore renewables and is currently building a HVDC converter station for offshore wind farms in the German sector of the North Sea. The yard is also constructing two offshore wind farm substations, the first wind turbine installation vessel in the US and in 2021, it delivered two substations, which are now operational in Taiwan.

