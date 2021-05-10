Keppel seals $2.3bn FPSO contract with Petrobras

Brazilian oil major Petrobras has placed an order at Singapore’s Keppel Shipyard to build the P-78 floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit to be installed in the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area in 2024.

Under the $2.3bn contract, Keppel Offshore & Marine (O&M) will fabricate the topside modules weighing 43,000 mt at its shipyards in Singapore, China and Brazil, as well as undertake the integration and commissioning works of the FPSO.

Keppel O&M’s partner, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), will provide the 85,000 mt hull and the living quarters for 240 persons. Upon completion, the FPSO will transit to the Búzios field, where Keppel O&M will carry out the final phase of offshore commissioning works.

The seventh Búzios FPSO unit will have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil and 7.2m cu m of gas per day.

The contract will see 25% of local content served, with services to be performed in Brazil through partnership or subcontracting with national companies.

The project envisions the link of 13 wells to the FPSO, being 6 producers and 7 injectors, through subsea infrastructure composed of rigid production and injection ducts and flexible service ducts.

Currently, there are four units in operation in the world’s largest deepwater oil field. The fifth and sixth platforms, FPSOs Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré, are under construction. The eighth and ninth units are in the process of being contracted.