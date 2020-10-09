Keppel secures $442m EPC contract for offshore wind sector

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a contract valued at approximately S$600m ($442m) from an energy company for the engineering, procurement and construction of a vessel for the offshore wind industry.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

According to Keppel, the contract is in line with its Vision 2030 which includes seeking opportunities in providing renewable energy solutions. The company is currently building converter stations and substations to support the offshore wind energy industry in the German sector of the North Sea and in Taiwan.