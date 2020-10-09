AsiaOffshore WindShipyards

Keppel secures $442m EPC contract for offshore wind sector

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 9, 2020
0 1,792 Less than a minute

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine has secured a contract valued at approximately S$600m ($442m) from an energy company for the engineering, procurement and construction of a vessel for the offshore wind industry.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

According to Keppel, the contract is in line with its Vision 2030 which includes seeking opportunities in providing renewable energy solutions. The company is currently building converter stations and substations to support the offshore wind energy industry in the German sector of the North Sea and in Taiwan.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close