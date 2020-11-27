AsiaOffshoreShipyards

Keppel Shipyard secures $75m FPSO project

Grant Rowles November 27, 2020
Keppel O&M

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through Keppel Shipyard, has secured a contract worth about S$100m. ($74.7m) for the fabrication and integration work on an FPSO for a repeat customer.

The contract work scope includes the fabrication, installation and integration of topside modules, riser balconies and spread mooring support structures, as well as supporting pre-commissioning and commissioning work.

Keppel will commence with pre-fabrication work on the topside components in the first quarter of next year, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chor How Jat, managing director (conversions & repairs) of Keppel O&M, commented: “We are pleased to secure our 140th conversion project to help meet the world’s need for energy. As the world’s leader in FPSO conversion and integration projects, we have built up strong capabilities to add value to our customers’ projects and efficiently deliver high quality FPSOs, while contributing to the circular economy with our conversion solutions.”

