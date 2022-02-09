Keppel wins $186m in contracts

Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, through its subsidiary Keppel Shipyard, has been awarded contracts worth around S$250m ($186m) for the conversion of floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) the integration of floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), and the jumboisation of two trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD).

The FSRU conversion work was previously announced in November under a limited notice to proceed, which has now been converted to a final notice to proceed by GAS-fifteen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GasLog Carriers, to convert a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier into an FSRU. When completed, the FSRU will be deployed off Greece. This is the sixth major FSRU conversion for Keppel Shipyard.

The second contract is between Keppel Shipyard and Modec Offshore Production Systems in Singapore for the installation and integration of topside modules on board the Bacalhau FPSO, set to be deployed in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil for Equinor. The yard’s scope of work will also include the fabrication of a flare tower and two crane pedestals, the assembly and installation of two deck cranes, as well as completion and commissioning support for Modec. The hull of the FPSO is expected to arrive in Singapore in 2H 2022, with delivery scheduled for 2H 2023. To date, Keppel O&M has delivered 12 projects to the Modec group of companies.

The other contracts are between Keppel Shipyard and a subsidiary of Boskalis for the repair and jumboisation of two TSHDs. Work on the first TSHD has commenced and it is expected to be re-delivered in 2Q 2022, while the second TSHD is scheduled for arrival in 3Q 2022 with re-delivery in 4Q 2022. Each vessel will be integrated with a new owner-furnished block, which will increase the vessel’s overall length from its existing 156 m to 201 m upon completion. At the same time, both vessels will undergo refurbishment, including the overhauling and replacement of equipment. Keppel has delivered four major projects to Boskalis and its yards support the Dutch company in the repair and maintenance of assets.