AsiaShipyards

KH Investment Group completes Daehan Shipbuilding takeover

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Daehan Shipbuilding

South Korean private equity firm KH Investment Group has completed the acquisition of Daehan Shipbuilding for KRW200bn ($148m).

The mid-sized Korean shipbuilder entered restructuring in 2009, and has been controlled by state-run Korea Development Bank KDB) since exiting court management eight years ago.

KH Investment Group also bought out another struggling Korean yard, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, last year, since rebranding it as K Shipbuilding and engineering a change in its fortunes with a host of newbuild contracts secured over the past 12 months.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button