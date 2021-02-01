EuropeOperations

Kidnapped crew from Bulgarian general cargo vessel released by pirates

Jason Jiang February 1, 2021
All of the crew who were kidnapped by pirates from the 1982-built 11,900 dwt general cargo vessel Stevia have been released, according to an update provided by maritime safety consultancy Ambrey.

The vessel, operated by Bulgarian company Naviborn, was attacked on December 16 while it was sailing near Brass Offshore Terminal of Nigeria. Eight crewmembers, six Ukrainian nationals and two Albanian nationals, were kidnapped from the vessel.

According to Ambrey, the crew have been released at the Bayelsa State of Nigeria.

