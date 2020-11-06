EuropeOperations

Kidnapped Seatrade crew released by pirates

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 6, 2020
Seatrade

Belgian reefer specialist Seatrade has announced that two crew members from the company’s vessel Water Phoenix, who were taken hostage off the coast of Lagos in September, have been released after eight weeks in captivity.

The 1992-built vessel was boarded by pirates on September 8, with two of 18 crew kidnapped.

According to the company, both of the returned crew members have received medical checks and are in a relatively good condition.

“Seatrade would like to thank the families of the seafarers, the Nigerian authorities, the Russian Embassy in Lagos, Dutch police and all other relevant parties and advisors for their help in securing the release of our seafarers. Finally we would like to express our gratitude to our crew who have shown such great courage under the extremely difficult circumstances of the past period,” Seatrade said in a release.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

