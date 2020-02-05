Home Sector Offshore Kim Heng Offshore secures wind farm contract in Taiwan February 5th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Offshore

Singapore’s offshore service provider Kim Heng Offshore & Marine has secured a contract from Hung Hua Construction for the installation of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) conduits related to the submarine cable installation works for an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Under the contract, Kim Heng ‘s subsidiary Mazu Land & Marine Works will provide a marine spread, project management and support services for the purpose of the HDD works, and it will also collaborate with Thaitan Drilling to provide design, engineering and drilling equipment.

The contract is scheduled to begin in the second quarter and expected to be completed in the third quarter.