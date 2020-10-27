AsiaOffshore Wind

Kim Heng partners up with Thaitan in the offshore wind sector

Singapore offshore vessel operator Kim Heng Offshore has entered into an agreement to establish a long-term business cooperation to seek more horizontal directional drilling (HDD) projects in the offshore wind sector.

Under the agreement, Kim Heng will provide offshore vessels, tugboats and barges for the transportation, delivery and installation of marine construction projects, including ongoing wind farm projects in Taiwan,  while Thaitan will provide HDD support.

Kim Heng said the agreement marks a new milestone for the company’s foray and expansion into the renewable energy domain and signals a shift from the oil and gas business, while the company continues to explore more power generation projects and intends to expand in the clean energy ecosystem so as to attract a new segment of investors that are interested in ESG investing.

