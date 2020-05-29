Home Sector Containers Klaus-Michael Kühne wants greater influence at Hapag-Lloyd May 29th, 2020 Grant Rowles Containers, Europe

Klaus-Michael Kühne has signalled his intention to have a greater influence at Hapag-Lloyd by seeking an extra seat on the supervisory board ahead of next week’s annual general meeting.

Last month, Kühne Holdings increased its stake in the German line to 30% making him the biggest shareholder alongside Chilean shipping company CSAV, who also own a 30% stake. The state funds of Qatar and Saudi Arabia together hold 22.5%, making them the next biggest shareholder.

Kühne currently has one seat on the Hapag-Lloyd board, filled by Kühne Holdings chairman Karl Gernandt, while CSAV and the Middle Eastern state funds each have two seats on the board.

According to local reports, Kühne appears to have missed the deadline for having his boardroom proposal voted on at next week’s AGM.

However with Hapag-Lloyd’s share price in free fall right now, it might not be long before Kühne strengthens his stake further. Over the last two weeks, the line’s shares have halved in value from 186 Euros to under 90 Euros per share.

Kühne is the controlling stakeholder of freight forwarder Kuehne + Nagel.