Klaveness Combination Carriers eyes carbon capture

Norwegian owner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has joined a new carbon capture project called CCShip led by compatriot SINTEF Energy Research.

The project focuses on deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies for ships to reduce CO2 emissions. It will aim at cost-effective CCS solutions for ships, and to understand when CCS can be a more attractive technology than alternative solutions to reduce emissions.

“Onboard CO2 capture systems can play an important role in meeting the shipping emission target before zero-carbon fuels become viable. Considering the long lifespan of existing and planned hydrocarbon-fueled ships, onboard CO2 capture is also expected to be a long-term measure,” the company said.

The CCShip project involves SINTEF Energy Research, SINTEF Ocean, NTNU, University of Oslo, Seoul National University, Wärtsilä Moss, Klaveness and Calix Limited.

“To reach our decarbonisation targets of carbon neutral operation within 2030, we need to evaluate all solutions contributing towards significant further reductions of CO2 emissions in our transport work,” said Engebret Dahm, CEO of KCC.