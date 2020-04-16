Home Sector Tankers Klaveness Combination Carriers increases tanker market coverage with new charter April 16th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has announced that one of its Cleanbu vessels has been fixed on a three to six month time charter.

The charter, which commences in April, has increased KCC’s fixed-rate tanker market coverage to around 85% for the second quarter and close to 40% for the second half of the year.

“With solid contract coverage, a strong financial position and flexible vessels suitable for both the wet and dry markets KCC is well prepared for potential negative effects from the ongoing Covid-19 situation,” KCC said.

KCC operates nine Cabu and three Cleanbu combination carriers with another five Cleanbu ships on order for delivery in 2020 and 2021. The vessels are built for the transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes.