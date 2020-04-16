Klaveness Combination Carriers increases tanker market coverage with new charter

Klaveness Combination Carriers increases tanker market coverage with new charter

April 16th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has announced that one of its Cleanbu vessels has been fixed on a three to six month time charter.

The charter, which commences in April, has increased KCC’s fixed-rate tanker market coverage to around 85% for the second quarter and close to 40% for the second half of the year.

“With solid contract coverage, a strong financial position and flexible vessels suitable for both the wet and dry markets KCC is well prepared for potential negative effects from the ongoing Covid-19 situation,” KCC said.

KCC operates nine Cabu and three Cleanbu combination carriers with another five Cleanbu ships on order for delivery in 2020 and 2021. The vessels are built for the transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.