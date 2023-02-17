Klaveness Combination Carriers secures two-year charter

Norwegian owner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has secured a new charter contract with an undisclosed leading energy player for one of its Cleanbu vessels.

KCC chief executive Engebret Dahm said the two-year deal further strengthens and expands the already established close relationship with the charterer in question.

KCC operates eight Cabu and eight Cleanbu combination carriers said to emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tankers and bulkers in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

The other seven Cleanbu vessels will remain in KCC’s operation servicing contracts of affreightment and spot voyage charters in combination trading.

The contract follows a three-year contract of affreightment (COA) with Brazil’s Raizen for the shipment of liquid and dry products.

KCC posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $15.3m which will be paid out as dividends to its shareholders.