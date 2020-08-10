Klaveness Digital launches supply chain analytics service

Klaveness Digital, the technology unit of Norwegian owner Torvald Klaveness, has announced the launch of a new supply chain analytics division aimed at accelerating digitalisation throughout the dry bulk industry.

According Klaveness, the new service will identify value creation opportunities that can reduce demurrage, bunker consumption, and optimise working capital with the help of their own data.

Klaveness Digital has kickstarted an initiative with several core customers throughout 2020, assisting them in turning supply chain data into actionable insights with data from CargoValue as a master data source.

“We see the Supply Chain Analytics division as a powerful asset for customers seeking to take their supply chains to the next level. The initiative will also serve as an enabler for Klaveness Digital to further develop CargoValue by rapid prototyping analytical solutions on real customer challenges that can then be scaled into the solution,” said Aleksander Stensby, managing director at Klaveness Digital.

“Our customers have detailed knowledge of their supply chains. But we see that we can assist them in adapting to the new ways of working when they have even more data available for improved decision making, and often need to engage multiple stakeholders to capitalize on new opportunities,” added Andre Torbjørnsen, head of supply chain analytics.