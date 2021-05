South Korean intra-Asia specialist Korea Marine Transport Co (KMTC) is branching out with a new service to East Africa starting next month.

KMTC’s new Mombasa Far East Express (MFX) service links China with Kenya and Sri Lanka and is provided via a slot agreement on an existing service operated by Evergreen, X-Press Feeders, OOCL and CMA CGM using seven ships ranging in size from 4,200 to 5,600 teu.