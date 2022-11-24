KNOT books shuttle tanker newbuild for Petrobras charter

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has inked a contract with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) for a newbuild suezmax shuttle tanker.

The 154,000 dwt ship will deliver in 2025 and go on a 15-year-long charter with Brazilian oil giant Petrobras. KNOT has another unit set to deliver in 2024 backed by a 10-year Petrobras charter.

The Haugesund-based KNOT is a shuttle tanker joint venture established by Norway’s Knutsen and Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) in 2010. The two owners are also partners in Knutsen NYK Carbon Carriers (KNCC) – a liquefied CO2 carrier business.

Knutsen said that with the latest order it would have a total of 26 newbuilds under construction in both LNG and shuttle tanker sectors.