KNOT seals suezmax charter deal with PetroChina

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT), a joint venture between NYK and Knutsen, has concluded a 10-year time charter contract with PetroChina for a shuttle tanker.

The 154,000 dwt suezmax tanker is currently being built at Cosco Zhoushan Shipyard, and it will be used to shuttle crude oil produced off Brazil from 2022.

Last week, KNOT ordered a 154,000 dwt suezmax tanker at Cosco Shipping Heavy, adding to another two vessels of the same size already under construction at the yard.

KNOT has a share of about 40% of the world’s shuttle tanker market with a fleet of 34 shuttle tankers in operation or on order.