Knutsen makes offshore wind play

Norwegian shipping giant Knutsen OAS is the latest maritime name to make an offshore wind play. Knutsen has teamed with utility Haugaland Kraft and generation, transmission and distribution company Sunnhordland Kraftlag (SKL) to establish an offshore wind development company, initially focused on Norwegian projects.

The new company, called Deep Wind Offshore, sees the former head of business development at Aker Offshore Wind, Knut Vassbotn, take the reins as CEO.

“We are at the start of what could be a new industrial adventure for Norway with Utsira North and Sørlige Nordsjø II,” Vassbotn commented, discussing two new offshore wind development zones. “Norway can take a position as a leading offshore wind nation building on our expertise in the maritime sector, oil and gas and hydropower.”

Knutsen owner and chairman Trygve Seglem commented, “Norway is well positioned to develop a new offshore industry. Knutsen will be part of that journey and be a contributor to realising profitable offshore wind production. It will be good for Norway, in an environmental and in an economic sustainability perspective and provide opportunities for the supplier industry.”