Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers orders aframax pair at DSME February 7th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Europe, Shipyards, Tankers

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has entered into shipbuilding contracts with South Korean shipyard DSME for the construction of two 124,000 dwt aframax tankers.

The total value of the contract is KRW337bn ($284m) and delivery is scheduled for August 2022.

KNOT, a joint venture between NYK and Knutsen, currently owns a fleet of 12 tankers with another four suezmax tankers on order at Korean and Chinese yards.