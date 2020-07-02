Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers orders suezmax for PetroChina charter

Norway’s Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has placed an order at China’s Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for the construction of a 154,000 dwt suezmax tanker.

According to shipbroking house Intermodal, the price of the ship is around $100m and delivery is scheduled in 2022.The vessel will be fixed to PetroChina under a long-term charter arrangement.

KNOT currently has another two suezmax tankers under construction at Cosco Shipping Heavy. In February, KNOT also ordered two 124,000 dwt aframax tankers at South Korean yard DSME.

KNOT, a joint venture between NYK and Knutsen, currently owns a fleet of 12 tankers with another seven on order.