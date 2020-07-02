Greater ChinaTankers

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers orders suezmax for PetroChina charter

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 2, 2020
0 4 Less than a minute

Norway’s Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has placed an order at China’s Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for the construction of a 154,000 dwt suezmax tanker.

According to shipbroking house Intermodal, the price of the ship is around $100m and delivery is scheduled in 2022.The vessel will be fixed to PetroChina under a long-term charter arrangement.

KNOT currently has another two suezmax tankers under construction at Cosco Shipping Heavy. In February, KNOT also ordered two 124,000 dwt aframax tankers at South Korean yard DSME.

KNOT, a joint venture between NYK and Knutsen, currently owns a fleet of 12 tankers with another seven on order.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close