Knutsen’s Synnøve Seglem appointed president of Norwegian Shipowners’ Association

Synnve Seglem, the deputy CEO of Knutsen OAS Shipping, has been elected president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association, after serving as vice president for the past two years.

Seglem, who joined Knutsen in 2011, is today the first female board chair of Haugesund Rederiforening and she will now also be the second female president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association’s board, following the election of Elisabeth Grieg in 2008.

“Maritime industry is one of Norway’s most exciting and forward-looking industries. We have great ambitions to develop technology and solutions for emission-free shipping and secure value creation and jobs along the entire coast. I look forward to taking on the task as president of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association in what is an exciting, but also demanding time for shipping,” said Seglem.

The association said that nine out of its ten members have moved to invest in climate-neutral solutions when building new ships, and almost everyone now plans to invest in technology that produces lower emissions than conventional technology.

“Shipping is facing major changes in the coming years, and we must develop policies and instruments that enable us to both develop new solutions and, at the same time, be competitive internationally,” stressed Seglem, adding that the industry also needs to become better at recruiting women. “I am proud that we now have a board in the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association where 40% are women, and in the next few years we will continue to work purposefully to recruit and motivate more women to stay in the industry, as well as get more women in management positions and board positions,” she concluded.

Harald Fotland, who represents Odfjell, has been elected vice president.