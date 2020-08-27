Kongsberg doubles down on digitalisation

Norwegian maritime technology firm Kongsberg has announced its plans to increase its investment in maritime digital solutions.

As part of the plans, the company will combine Kongsberg Digital’s maritime digital solutions unit with its maritime simulation hub into one brand, Digital Ocean, in order to enhance synergies between its maritime digital offerings.

“Digitalizing the maritime industry is not a one-company job and therefore Kongsberg is partnering up with experts externally and combining expertise internally to generate synergies,” said Hege Skryseth, president of Kongsberg Digital and EVP Kongsberg.

According to Kongsberg, it has formed partnerships with other large maritime vendors such as DNV GL and recently ABB.

“Digitalization and the use of big data plays an important role in making shipping greener, and reaching the environmental targets set by IMO. In Kongsberg we aim for a continued focus on digital opportunities in the Ocean space, together with our customers across the world,” says Egil Haugsdal, president of Kongsberg Maritime.