EuropeTech

Kongsberg doubles down on digitalisation

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 27, 2020
0 3 Less than a minute

Norwegian maritime technology firm Kongsberg has announced its plans to increase its investment in maritime digital solutions.

As part of the plans, the company will combine Kongsberg Digital’s maritime digital solutions unit with its maritime simulation hub into one brand, Digital Ocean, in order to enhance synergies between its maritime digital offerings.

“Digitalizing the maritime industry is not a one-company job and therefore Kongsberg is partnering up with experts externally and combining expertise internally to generate synergies,” said Hege Skryseth, president of Kongsberg Digital and EVP Kongsberg.

According to Kongsberg, it has formed partnerships with other large maritime vendors such as DNV GL and recently ABB.

“Digitalization and the use of big data plays an important role in making shipping greener, and reaching the environmental targets set by IMO. In Kongsberg we aim for a continued focus on digital opportunities in the Ocean space, together with our customers across the world,” says Egil Haugsdal, president of Kongsberg Maritime.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close