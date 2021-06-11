Kongsberg Maritime wins design and equipment contract for Awind CSOV newbuilds

Kongsberg Maritime has secured NOK250m in contracts with China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) to design and equip two construction service operation vessels (CSOV) for the Norway-based shipowner Awind.

The new CSOVs will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE design by CMHI and are scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

Kongsberg Maritime will provide a complete integrated equipment solution, which includes permanent magnet Azimuth thrusters, generators, electrical systems, a fully integrated bridge with navigation, DP and automation, deck machinery equipment and control systems.

The deal will contribute to activity across the entire company and the subcontractor supply chain network.

“This cooperation will have positive ripple effects across the entire organisation, as well as reinforce Kongsberg Maritime’s market position in the growing renewable energy segment,” said Jørn Heltne, VP, Integrated Solutions – Ship Design Sales, Kongsberg Maritime.

The UT 5519 DE has a novel hull form and propulsion setup. Propulsion is provided by four KM type US 255 L azimuthing thrusters. The thrusters are powered by permanent magnet electric motors. The hybrid power system features energy storage systems and a DC main switchboard configured to provide a spinning reserve, as well as actively delivering efficiencies during vessel operation through peak shaving, Kongsberg Maritime explained.

In addition, the vessel is designed to reduce the environmental impact in other ways, such as underwater noise, which is covered by the DNV Silent E class notation.