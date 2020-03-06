Home Sector Gas Korea Line to spin off LNG division March 6th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Gas

Korea Line Corporation is spinning off its gas fleet into a new company, effective May 1.

The company, part of the Samra Midas group that also owns containerline SM Line, said the move would help make Korea Line better at reacting to market developments.

According to VesselsValue, Korea Line has eight LNG carriers in its 42-strong fleet, all on charter to Kogas. The company is best known for its dry bulk activities, with the rest of the fleet made up of 26 bulkers, seven tankers and one car carrier.