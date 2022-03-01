Koreans in for more LNG carriers

The LNG orderbook to fleet ratio – the highest among all shipping segments – continues to swell with Korean yards the recipients of more orders stretching into 2025 in terms of delivery times.

Broking reports note South Korea’s H-Line Shipping has tapped Samsung Heavy Industries for four 174,000 cu m ships for 2025 delivery. The vessels will go on long-term charter to ExxonMobil.

While no price has been revealed for H-Line’s latest newbuild, another order from compatriot Hyundai Glovis gives an indication. Hyundai Glovis has contracted Hyundai Samho for one 174,000 cu m ship, costing $217m. The new build will deliver in 2024 and go on a seven-year charter to Woodside.

The LNG orderbook as a percentage of the extant fleet in dwt terms now stands at 29.8%, according to data from Clarksons.