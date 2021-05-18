AsiaContainersShipyards

Koreans pile in for feeder ships at Hyundai Mipo

Broking reports reveal three Korean owners have signed for many 1,800 teu ships at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard with pricing estimated at $26.5m per unit.

Donjon Shipping has taken one, Namsung two, while Sinokor has gone large, signing for six firm plus six options.

Given the delivery dates are next year, the orders were probably placed some time ago and have only just come to light.

Hyundai Mipo has closed out its berths for 2022 and most of 2023.

