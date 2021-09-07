AsiaGasShipyards

Koreans set about developing liquefied hydrogen tanks

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the holding company of shipyard giant Hyundai Heavy Industries, has detailed plans to develop liquefied hydrogen tanks for ships alongside steel maker POSCO.

Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) and liquefied hydrogen tank maker Hylium Industries will also participate in the project to develop the tanks, KSOE said.

By the end of the year, the participants will manufacture a small prototype with a view then to build larger tanks, one of the key stumbling blocks in the nascent liquid hydrogen seaborne trades.

Last October, KSOE won approval for the design of a commercial liquefied hydrogen carrier from the Korean Register of Shipping (KR).

