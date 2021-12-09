KOTUG Canada wins three-vessel contract for Trans Mountain expansion project

KOTUG Canada, a partnership between KOTUG International and Canada’s Horizon Maritime, has signed a long-term agreement with Trans Mountain, which operates Canada’s only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast. Under the agreement, KOTUG Canada will provide escort towage to tankers loaded at Westridge Marine Terminal.

KOTUG Canada will provide and operate two dedicated escort tugs, each approximately 50 metres long, with minimum bollard pull capacity of 110 tons, which will be flagged in Canada and operated by Canadian mariners.

The agreement was established in partnership with the Sc’ianew First Nation, located in Beecher Bay, on Vancouver Island. Beecher Bay is a strategic location along the Trans Mountain escort route suitable for a dedicated berthing facility for KOTUG Canada.

In a separate transaction, KOTUG Canada has also signed an agreement with Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) for the provision and operation of one dedicated offshore supply vessel (OSV) to support the protection of the Salish Sea/Haro Strait and Juan de Fuca Strait. The dedicated OSV is suitably equipped for 24/7 oil spill response services. The OSV will have bollard pull capacity of 207 tons and be capable of vessel towing, if required.

Operation of the vessels is expected to start in late 2022.