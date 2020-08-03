KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine complete merger

KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine have formally completed a merger to create new brand and entity KPI OceanConnect.

The merger, first announced in February, has created one of the largest and most experienced independent marine energy services and solutions providers in the world.

KPI OceanConnect now has operations across 15 locations globally including every major maritime hub and time zone.

“We are delighted to confirm that KPI OceanConnect is now operational. The new entity will benefit from numerous synergies and brings together a wealth of knowledge and expertise, resources and market leverage. KPI OceanConnect boasts one of the most experienced teams of professionals in the marine fuels sector with a proven track record of added value and delivering expert services,” said Søren Høll, CEO of KPI OceanConnect.

“The formation of KPI OceanConnect is timely. The post-2020 market, COVID-19, and the dawn of new, low carbon fuels mean that market dynamics are evolving rapidly. Ultimately, to thrive, ship owners and operators want to work with an experienced fuels services provider and a trusted counterparty that has a consultative approach and the financial strength, independence, and flexibility to provide the right solutions to meet their current and future demands. Our breadth of knowledge, experience, and global reach makes us uniquely positioned to support the marine energy demands of our customers over the coming years,” said S.I. Shim, head of Asia, KPI OceanConnect.