KSOE develops digital twin ship technology for virtual ship testing

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the shipbuilding holding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries, has announced that it has developed a digital twin ship technology that allows it to test ship operations in a virtual environment.

The South Korea shipbuilding major has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from Lloyd’s Register on its the technology.

The solution allows a shipbuilder to verify the performance of an LNG carrier’s engine, fuel supply system, and power control system in a virtual environment, especially under extreme conditions using simulations.

KSOE claims the technology could save ship testing costs by up to 30%.