KSS Line inks VLGC contracts with Hyundai Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea has won an order from compatriot KSS Line to build two dual-fuelled VLGCs. The 86,000 cu m ships – costing a combined $162m – will deliver in the first half of 2023 and will be able to run off LPG or normal bunker fuel.

Hyundai Heavy and its affiliate yards have won 34 out of 58 LPG carrier orders made around the world so far this year.

KSS Line currently has a fleet of 21 vessels according to VesselsValue, made up of 14 gas carriers and seven tankers. It also has a VLGC set to deliver from Hyundai Heavy this year, and another next year.