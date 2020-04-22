Home Sector Tankers KSS Line orders methanol-powered tanker for Waterfront Shipping charter April 22nd, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Tankers

South Korean owner KSS Line has placed an order at domestic yard Hyundai Mipo for the construction of a 50,000 dwt methanol-powered MR tanker.

The order marks KSS Line’s entry into the MR tanker market, and when delivered will be the largest tanker in the company’s fleet.

The vessel will be chartered to Waterfront Shipping, the shipping unit of Canadian methanol producer Methanex, for a period of 14 years and 9 months after delivery in November 2022.

Waterfront Shipping has chartered a series of methanol-powered MR tanker newbuildings built at Hyundai Mipo from a number of owners including Marinvest, Iino Kaiun, NYK and Mitsui & Co.

KSS Line’s owned fleet is currently comprised of 15 LPG carriers and six small tankers with another five VLGCs on order.