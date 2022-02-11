Kuehne+Nagel partners with Aker to offer green fuels for container shipping

Swiss-based logistics giant Kuehne+Nagel has teamed up with Norwegian green fuel producer Aker Clean Hydrogen to include hydrogen, ammonia and methanol in its container shipping portfolio.

With the first vessels with engines that can run on these fuel alternatives expected to hit the waters in 2024, the companies said will work together to help scale fossil-free shipping early on, with Aker Clean Hydrogen securing access to green fuels while Kuehne+Nagel handles the booking of contracts for environmentally friendly containers in cooperation with its carrier partners.

Advanced talks are already underway with liners who share the ambition of fossil-free shipping and who want to convert to hydrogen, ammonia and methanol engines, Aker Clean Hydrogen said. Through partnerships with these carriers, Kuehne+Nagel’s customers should in the future be able to purchase the appropriate amount of green fuels for their cargo via the so-called “Mass-Balance-Concept” and avoid CO2 emissions in their supply chains.

“The Mass-Balance-Concept is crucial in the transition towards replacing fossil fuels with green fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia,” said Arne Faaberg, managing director of Kuehne+Nagel Norway. “This partnership with Aker Clean Hydrogen contributes to our commitment to a low-carbon business model. Together with them and our carrier partners we will be able to provide certified green container shipment.”

Last year, Kuehne+Nagel claimed a first in air logistics, offering its customers the option to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for each shipment.