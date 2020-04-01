Home Sector Containers Kühne ups stake in Hapag-Lloyd April 1st, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers, Europe

Klaus-Michael Kühne has increased his stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to 30% as planned.

“Kuehne Holding AG’s commitment is of a long-term nature and the recent increase in our share underlines trust in Hapag-Lloyd even in times of crisis,” said Karl Gernandt, head of Kuehne Holding.

Germany’s largest liner shipping company is now owned 30% by Hamburg citizen Kuehne and 30% by the Chilean shipping company CSAV. The city of Hamburg holds 13.9% of the shares and the state funds of Qatar and Saudi Arabia together hold 22.5%, a legacy from Hapag-Lloyd’s merger with UASC a few years ago.

There is still 3.6% of the free float listed.

In a note to clients yesterday, Rolf Habben Jansen, the Dutch CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, highlighted the carrier’s strong digital portfolio of services, urging customers to book more items online during the Covid-19 crisis.

“At this time we all need to focus, to restructure some of our processes and to overcome the challenge that our teams are very often split and the majority of employees work from home,” Habben Jansen wrote, concluding: “Let’s go digital – and make your life easier with our various digital solutions customized to your needs.”