Kumiai Navigation adds to LPG/ammonia carrier orderbook

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 31, 2023
Kumiai Navigation has added a second very large LPG/lliquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) to its orderbook at Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

The Singapore-based subsidiary of Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku has exercised its option for one more LPG-fuelled 86,700 cu m unit following an initial order in June last year.

As with the previous order, no price has been revealed for the 230-m-long vessel that will also be delivered in 2025 and be able to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia gas in separate cargo tanks at the same time. Kumiai currently has a fleet of 11 bulkers and nine gas carriers.

Similar vessels have been ordered at KHI by Japanese owners Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)K Line, and Eneos for entry into the market in 2023 and 2024. NYK recently booked its fifth LPG/NH3 carrier at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard for delivery in 2026. 

