Kumiai Navigation adds to LPG/ammonia carrier orderbook

Kumiai Navigation has added a second very large LPG/lliquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) to its orderbook at Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

The Singapore-based subsidiary of Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku has exercised its option for one more LPG-fuelled 86,700 cu m unit following an initial order in June last year.

As with the previous order, no price has been revealed for the 230-m-long vessel that will also be delivered in 2025 and be able to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia gas in separate cargo tanks at the same time. Kumiai currently has a fleet of 11 bulkers and nine gas carriers.

Similar vessels have been ordered at KHI by Japanese owners Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), K Line, and Eneos for entry into the market in 2023 and 2024. NYK recently booked its fifth LPG/NH3 carrier at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard for delivery in 2026.