Kumiai Navigation orders another dual-fuelled VLGC

February 17th, 2020

Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industry has announced an order from compatriot Kumiai Navigation for an additional 84,000 cu m VLGC, set to be equipped with an LPG dual fuel engine.

Clarkson Research Services reported that the order is the second vessel in a series and is scheduled for delivery from Kawasaki Heavy’s Sakaide facility in early 2022.

Kumiai Navigation has five VLGCs on the water currently, part of a fleet of 16 vessels in total.

Meanwhile, in other LPG newbuild news, Thenamaris has declared an option for a 38,000 cu.m. LPG carrier at Hyundai Mipo in South Korea. The vessel is set to be the fourth unit in the series and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

