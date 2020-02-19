Kumiai Navigation orders kamsarmax bulker at NACKS

Kumiai Navigation orders kamsarmax bulker at NACKS

February 19th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Japanese owner Kumiai Navigation has placed an order at Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of a 82,000 dwt bulk carrier.

According to shipbroking reports by both Intermodal and Allied Shipbroking, the vessel will be fitted with a scrubber and delivery is scheduled in 2021. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Kumiai Navigation also ordered a duel-fuelled VLGC at Kawasaki Heavy Industries this week. The company currently owns a fleet of 16 vessels made up of 10 bulkers and six LPG carriers, and it also has two bulkers and three LPG carriers on order.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.