Kumiai Navigation orders kamsarmax bulker at NACKS

Japanese owner Kumiai Navigation has placed an order at Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) for the construction of a 82,000 dwt bulk carrier.

According to shipbroking reports by both Intermodal and Allied Shipbroking, the vessel will be fitted with a scrubber and delivery is scheduled in 2021. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Kumiai Navigation also ordered a duel-fuelled VLGC at Kawasaki Heavy Industries this week. The company currently owns a fleet of 16 vessels made up of 10 bulkers and six LPG carriers, and it also has two bulkers and three LPG carriers on order.