Kumiai Navigation orders third LPG/ammonia carrier at Kawasaki Heavy

Singapore-based Kumiai Navigation has ordered its third liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-fuelled 86,700 cu m very large gas carrier (VLGC) at Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) for delivery in 2026.

No price has been revealed for the 230 m long vessel that will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works and be able to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia gas in separate cargo tanks at the same time.

Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG, the newbuild will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations. Similar vessels have been ordered at KHI by Japanese owners Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), K Line, Eneos and most recently Dubai-based Al Seer Marine for entry into the market between 2023 and 2025. This will be the twelfth LPG/NH3 carrier to be constructed by Kawasaki Heavy.

The shipowner is a subsidiary of Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku which currently has a fleet of seven VLGCs, two small LPG carriers, and 11 bulkers.