Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries has won another order from compatriot Kumiai Navigation for an additional 84,000 cu m VLGC, set to be equipped with an LPG dual fuel engine.

Clarkson Research Services reported that the order is the third vessel in a series and is scheduled for delivery from Kawasaki Heavy’s Sakaide facility in the middle of 2022.

Kumiai Navigation has five VLGCs on the water currently, part of a fleet of 16 vessels in total.