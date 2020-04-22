Kumiai Senpaku orders two tankers at Chengxi Shipyard

Kumiai Senpaku orders two tankers at Chengxi Shipyard

April 22nd, 2020 Asia, Greater China, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Japanese owner Kumiai Senpaku has returned to CSSC Chengxi Shipyard to order one 37,000 dwt asphalt tanker and one 50,000 dwt MR tanker.

The order follows Kumiai ordering two kamsarmax bulker at NACKS and one VLGC at Kawasaki Heavy Industries in February.

Kumiai took delivery of three asphalt tankers from Chengxi Shipyard in 2017 and 2018.

Kumai operates a diversified fleet of 17 vessels made up of nine bulk carriers, three LPG carriers, three asphalt tankers, one molten sulphur carrier and one roro ship.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.