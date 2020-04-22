Kumiai Senpaku orders two tankers at Chengxi Shipyard

Japanese owner Kumiai Senpaku has returned to CSSC Chengxi Shipyard to order one 37,000 dwt asphalt tanker and one 50,000 dwt MR tanker.

The order follows Kumiai ordering two kamsarmax bulker at NACKS and one VLGC at Kawasaki Heavy Industries in February.

Kumiai took delivery of three asphalt tankers from Chengxi Shipyard in 2017 and 2018.

Kumai operates a diversified fleet of 17 vessels made up of nine bulk carriers, three LPG carriers, three asphalt tankers, one molten sulphur carrier and one roro ship.