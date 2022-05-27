Kuok joins Singapore’s onboard carbon capture push

Singapore’s Kuok Group is participating in a new project to develop shipboard post-combustion carbon capture technologies.

PaxOcean, one of Kuok Singapore Limited’s maritime group businesses, will be working with Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU) on a 30-month project led by Professor Wang Xin, chair of the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at NTU.

The project, called “Application of Carbon Capture Technology for the Reduction of GHG Emission from Ships”, has been awarded by the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI), backed by funding from the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF), under the Maritime Transformation Programme.

Cheng Peng Tan, executive director of SMI, said that the project could potentially be the first of its kind in the world, if successful. Kuok is onboard as an industry partner and will collaborate with NTU in providing both cash and in-kind contributions for the project.

“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been identified as a potential abatement technology to reduce GHG emissions in the transitional period to a low-carbon economy. Such collaboration with key industry players like Kuok is highly valuable, as we jointly develop a meaningful and innovative solution,” noted Professor Dr. Jasmine S.L. Lam, centre director of the Maritime Energy & Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence at NTU.

A host of other onboard carbon capture projects are being undertaken at the moment by equipment manufacturers, shipyards, and owners. Most recently, Emanuele Lauro-led Scorpio Tankers teamed up with US-based Carbon Ridge for a detailed front-end engineering, design, and validation process with a small-scale test unit onboard one of its vessels.