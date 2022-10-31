Laden VLCC aground near Singapore gas pipeline

A very delicate refloating operation is required in Indonesian waters where a laden VLCC has run aground in the busy Singapore Strait, very near a gas pipeline.

The Djibouti-flagged Young Yong tanker ran aground by Nipa Island near Batam on Thursday. The ship is carrying 284,429 tons of Indonesian crude bound for Mozambique.

Divers have repeatedly been sent to inspect the state of the hull, with local officials reporting strong currents buffeting the grounded vessel. No spill has been reported yet.