Lamprell agrees Moray West wind farm deal

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell has signed a capacity reservation agreement for the Moray West, an 860 MW offshore wind farm in the outer Moray Firth, in which EDP Renewables and ENGIE joint venture Ocean Winds is the majority shareholder.

The reservation agreement secures capacity in Lamprell’s Hamriyah yard for the work as the project moves towards the financial close and full contract award. The base scope of work is for the supply of 62 transition pieces, which includes 60 wind turbine generator transition pieces and two transition pieces for the two offshore substations, as well as for the shipping of the 62 transition pieces to a marshalling harbour in the UK.

With contractual negotiations successfully concluded, and subject to the final investment decision on the Moray West project, a full notice to proceed for this very large contract worth more than $200m is anticipated early in the second half of 2022.

In anticipation of this and similar other awards in the renewables business unit, the group has commenced a significant yard upgrade programme, including the construction of a renewables production line for jacket components, transition pieces and monopiles. The investment is expected to double Lamprell’s annual renewables revenue capacity while lowering unit production costs and materially improving margin contribution on offshore wind foundations projects.

