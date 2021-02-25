Lamprell seals new contract with Saudi Aramco

UAE-based fabrication firm Lamprell has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract by Saudi Aramco.

The contract, under the company’s long-term agreement programme (LTA) with Lamprell, consists of two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables in Saudi Aramco’s Marjan Field.

Lamprell defines the contract as large, putting the value in the bracket of $51m to $150m.

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said: “We are delighted to have received our first LTA contract award since joining the programme in 2018. Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project. Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honoured to play a role in its development. The award reinforces our commitment to our strategy and we look forward to working on further opportunities in the region.”

The Marjan Field is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia’s East Coast.