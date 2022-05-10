Lamprell secures jackup upgrade contract

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell is engaged with an international rig operator for major upgrade work on three jackup drilling rigs in readiness for their deployment in the Gulf region.

The first of the rigs will arrive at Lamprell’s Hamriyah quayside this month and work will begin immediately. The second and third rigs will follow later. The scopes of work involved represent a small contract for the business, valued below $50m

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, said: “Our rig refurbishment activities are a mainstay for our oil & gas business unit; having an excellent reputation for delivery. Over the last twelve months we have seen increasing demand in this business segment evidenced through the awards of drilling contracts by regional operators. The entire team looks forward to delivering the upgrades safely and on time for our client.”