Lamprell secures major UK floating wind project

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell has entered into a memorandum of understanding with energy services company NOV to support its delivery of three 1 GW offshore floating wind farms in the UK North Sea for developer Cerulean Winds.

Under the deal, NOV intends to use Lamprell as its provider for the fabrication, assembly and outfitting concerning the construction of its designed tri-floaters to be used as floating foundations for the three wind farms. NOV and Lamprell said they will engage together in discussions with UK supply chain and UK yard(s) interested in participating in the projects, and able to offer suitable solutions.

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, stated: “Today represents an important milestone for our floating wind ambitions. Our long history in the traditional oil & gas sector has stood us in good stead for our transition into the renewables space where we have been active since 2007. Offshore floating wind is a natural progression for the business and represents another step in the realisation of our strategy and establishing our credentials in the UK market.”

In June 2021, Cerulean applied to develop a 3GW+ floating wind turbine project at sites West of Shetland and in the Central North Sea. NOV was named as the first of Cerulean’s major delivery partners for fabrication for this proposed 200+ turbine development and will act as the exclusive provider of floating and mooring systems. If approved, the project is anticipated to be completed in 2026.